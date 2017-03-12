1 dead, 1 in critical after car drives in wrong lane on 215 Beltway

A 26-year-old man is dead after driving into oncoming traffic on I-215 early Sunday morning.

About 3:40 a.m. the driver of a red Ford Mustang collided with a black Nissan Altima near South Eastern Avenue, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. The Mustang driver had been traveling westbound in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Nissan has been taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said. He is 41 years old.

Officials found the driver of the Mustang dead at the scene, Stuenkel said.

It remains unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, but the Highway Patrol will perform blood work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

