1 person hospitalized after an apartment fire near UNLV

One person was hospitalized after an apartment fire Tuesday night near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

About 5:50 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to 4801 Spencer St. near Harmon Avenue for reports of a fire, department spokesman Buchanan said.

Arriving personnel said no signs of fire or smoke were visible from a two-story apartment complex. But when crews entered the unit, they saw light smoke coming from a small cooking fire, Buchanan said.

One patient was transported to University Medical Center in stable condition to have burns evaluated.

Damages haven’t been estimated; the fire’s cause is unknown.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.