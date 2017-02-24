3 injured in suspected DUI accident, Las Vegas police say

Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in the south-central Las Vegas Valley Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a two car hit-and-run crash near Tropicana and Eastern Avenues shortly before 7 a.m., Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Three people suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Rogers said.

The male driver of one vehicle was suspected of causing multiple hit-and-run crashes during the morning and was taken into custody after the last accident. Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said it’s unknown how many accidents the driver may have caused.

Rogers said alcohol and speed apparently were factors.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.