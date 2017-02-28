Cause of fire at northeast Las Vegas home investigated

A fire gutted a bedroom in a northeast Las Vegas Valley home early morning Tuesday.

Firefighters found flames coming from the front door and window at 4439 Payson Court, near North Lamb Boulevard and East Carey Avenue, shortly after receiving a call about 2 a.m.

Firefighters with Clark County and North Las Vegas fire departments attacked the fire, dousing it in about five minutes, Clark County Fire Department Capt. Kyle Lemmon said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, Lemmon said. He said flames damaged much of the west end of the house, including a bedroom.

The next-door neighbors called 911, he said.

Neighbor Andy Keselburg said he also called in the fire after hearing a smoke alarm go off.

Another neighbor, Jay Lopez, said his dog began barking about the time of the fire.

“I opened the window, and I see fire,” he said.

A woman, who said she lived at the home, arrived as firefighters were leaving. A fire official talked to the woman. At the same time, Metropolitan Police Department officers still at the scene took a man into custody on an unrelated warrant.

