Clark County coroner identifies man who died in crash outside IHOP

The man who died Monday after a Feb. 3 crash outside an International House of Pancakes restaurant has been identified.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, he was 81-year-old George Asplund of Las Vegas.

Asplund opened the door of a Dodge Journey that was backing out of a parking space by the IHOP at 9651 Trailwood Drive about 3 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said. The man did not fully enter the vehicle and was thrown into a handrail and onto the ground before the vehicle hit a tree.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The vehicle’s driver, an 81-year-old woman, was not injured in the crash, police said. She remained at the scene and provided a statement to police.

