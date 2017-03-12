Clark County coroner identifies patient killed in east Las Vegas ambulance crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the ambulance patient killed in a crash Friday.

Kay L. Garfield, 62, of Las Vegas died that night when the ambulance carrying her crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of South Pecos and East Flamingo roads.

Police said Garfield’s death was the result of the crash, not the previous medical episode. The coroner’s office still needs to confirm cause and manner of death.

It remains unknown whether the ambulance was at fault for the crash.

