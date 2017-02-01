Clark County coroner IDs man who died in Sunday rollover

The man ejected from his SUV and killed during a Sunday morning crash has been identified.

He was 65-year-old Dale Roberts, whose city of residence is unknown, according to the Clark County coroner.

Roberts was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Vegas Drive near Robin Street and lost control, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He was likely trying to avoid a vehicle turning left at the upcoming intersection, police said.

Police said the SUV struck the median, crossed the eastbound lanes, then struck and rolled over a short wall.

Roberts was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

