Clark County coroner IDs Montana man who died in Saturday crash

A motorcyclist who died after a Saturday crash has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as 47-year-old Scott Allen Foley of Helena, Montana.

Foley was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson north on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Barbara Lane when a 2004 BMW traveling south tried to turn in front of the approaching motorcycle, Las Vegas police said.

The Harley-Davidson struck the BMW, and Foley was ejected. Police said he was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the BMW, Kaelyn Elan Swain, 21, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of DUI resulting in death, according to jail records.

