Coroner identifies man killed in Tuesday motorcycle crash

The Clark County coroner has identified a man who died Tuesday when he crashed a stolen motorcycle on U.S. Highway 95.

The coroner ruled Cory Fry’s death an accident. Fry, 33, died at the scene of multiple injuries caused by the motorcycle crash.

Witnesses saw Fry driving at a high speed just before 2 p.m. Tuesday and just before crashing into a freeway wall near Rainbow Boulevard , Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

An NHP investigation revealed that the Honda had been reported stolen.

