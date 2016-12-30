Coroner IDs 2 killed in separate crashes in Las Vegas in past 2 weeks

The Clark County Coroner has identified two pedestrians who died in separate crashes within the past two weeks.

Amos Dancy, 71, was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 20 near Boulder Highway and East Desert Inn Road. The driver stayed at the scene and did not appear impaired, according to Las Vegas police. The coroner ruled his death an accident.

Terrence Potts, 55, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Christmas morning. He died at Sunrise hospital. The driver who hit him, 25-year-old Claudia Gonzalez-Nino, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for driving under the influence.

Dancy’s and Potts’ deaths mark the 120th and 121st traffic fatalities investigated by Metro this year.

