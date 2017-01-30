Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in northwest Las Vegas Valley crash

The motorcyclist killed in the northwest valley Friday has been identified by the Clark County coroner as 22-year-old Jeffery Ray Brooks of Las Vegas.

Brooks was driving south on North Rancho Drive, near North Torrey Pines Drive, at a high rate of speed about 6:45 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A Toyota Corolla traveling north on Rancho made a left turn at the intersection, which is not controlled by traffic lights, and was struck by the motorcycle. The impact caused the Toyota to roll onto its roof, police said.

Brooks was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. The driver of the Toyota was also taken to UMC with moderate injuries.

