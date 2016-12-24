Coroner releases cause of death for woman found inside northwest Las Vegas home

A 43-year-old woman found dead inside a northwest valley home at the start of the month died of carbon monoxide and methamphetamine intoxication, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded about 5 p.m. Dec. 1 to a medical emergency call at 6605 Crosstimber Court, near West Gowan Road and North Rainbow Boulevard, after a passer-by was flagged down by a man who said his girlfriend was inside the home and unable to escape on her own, public information officer Tim Szymanksi said.

The boyfriend said the couple needed medical attention and that they may have been overcome by carbon monoxide gas from a power generator.

Firefighters found Kristi Telles lying unresponsive at the top of a flight of stairs. Paramedics tried multiple times to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Szymanski said.

She died of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by the use of propane heaters in an enclosed space and methamphetamine intoxication, the coroner’s office said Friday. Her manner of death was ruled an accident.

Telles’ boyfriend was taken to MountainView Hospital for treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning. No information was available on his condition.

