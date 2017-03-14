Crash closes some lanes at Torrey Pines and Smoke Ranch

Some lanes of Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road are closed Tuesday morning as the Metropolitan Police Department investigates a crash.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. One woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Northbound Torrey Pines and eastbound Smoke Ranch are closed, police said.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.