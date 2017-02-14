Downtown Las Vegas bicycle sharing program prices cut for Valentine’s Day promotion

Membership prices are being slashed in half for the new bicycle downtown Las Vegas sharing program as part of a Valentine’s Day promotion offered by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The special $10 membership allows users to check out a bicycle for 30 minutes at a time for an unlimited number of trips for 30 days. Current members enrolled in the BikeShare program’s auto-renewal will automatically receive the discount in next month’s payment, RTC officials said.

The RTC opened 21 bicycle sharing rental stations in downtown Las Vegas last fall to reduce traffic and promote a healthier lifestyle.

The offer runs from Tuesday through March 14 by using the code SWEET14 at rtcsnv.com.

