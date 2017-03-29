Iconic Blue Angel taking time off from watching over downtown Las Vegas

After spending more than six decades watching over downtown Las Vegas, the iconic Blue Angel statue is getting some restoration and relaxation.

The 61-year-old Las Vegas relic outlasted the Blue Angel Motel she long represented, and now will be restored and eventually returned to a downtown perch.

“The city wanted to preserve it, because it’s a pretty iconic part of downtown,” city spokesman Jace Radke said.

The 16-foot angel came down Wednesday morning, and the city’s Centennial Commission will fund the restoration. The cost was unknown Wednesday.

Yesco will store the sign, and city officials hope to return the Blue Angel to a pedestal at Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard in the next six months or so, Radke said.

