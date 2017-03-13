Man dies after jumping off US 95 into Main Street Station parking lot

A man died Monday after jumping from U.S. Highway 95 into the parking lot of Main Street Station, Las Vegas police said.

Police said they received a call just after 12:30 p.m. reporting the man’s death. Responders found the man’s body in the casino parking lot.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once his relatives have been notified.

Police said no other information was immediately available.

