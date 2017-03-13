Posted Updated 

Man dies after jumping off US 95 into Main Street Station parking lot

Las Vegas police investigate a suicide beneath U.S. Highway 95 at Main Street Station in downtown Las Vegas, Monday, March 13, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas police investigate a suicide at Main Street Station in downtown Las Vegas, Monday, March 13, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man died Monday after jumping from U.S. Highway 95 into the parking lot of Main Street Station, Las Vegas police said.

Police said they received a call just after 12:30 p.m. reporting the man’s death. Responders found the man’s body in the casino parking lot.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once his relatives have been notified.

Police said no other information was immediately available.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 
 