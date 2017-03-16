Fire officials investigating 2-alarm fire in central Las Vegas

Firefighters are investigating after a two-alarm warehouse fire in the central valley Wednesday evening.

More than 100 employees were inside the food storage warehouse when the fire broke out at about 6:50 p.m. at 6745 Escondido St., near East Sunset Road.

Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the roof of the large warehouse, the Clark County Fire Department said in a statement. Six more engines were requested in addition to the responding four engines after a second alarm went off.

All of the employees inside evacuated safely. No injuries were reported, the Fire Department said.

Fire crews were met with heavy smoke upon entry. At the same time, firefighters worked on the roof to extinguish the fire.

“The fire on the roof was spreading fast,” Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said.

Firefighters were removed from the warehouse and the roof to continue working from the outside.

Southwest Gas and Nevada Energy were also called to assist with utilities.

The fire’s cause in unknown; damages have not yet been estimated.

Another fire on Escondido Street early Wednesday morning injured three people and displaced eight people.

The fire was out as of 8:05 p.m., the department said.

