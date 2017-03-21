Highway patrol identifies woman ejected after crash on 215 Beltway

A woman ejected from her car and killed Sunday has been identified.

She was 25-year-old Ashley Lupenheke of Henderson, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

Lupenheke was traveling on the 215 Beltway near North Fifth Street when her Honda veered onto the south dirt shoulder. She overcorrected to the right, causing the car to rotate clockwise, return to the roadway and become airborne, Stuenkel said. The car then fell into a water channel, landing on its top.

Lupenheke was the vehicle’s sole occupant; she was not wearing a seat belt.

Lupenheke was the second unrestrained driver to die over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Stuenkel said. Her death is the 14th traffic-related fatality investigated in 2017 by the highway patrol.

