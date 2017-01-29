Posted Updated 

Las Vegas detectives investigate stabbing death of man in northeast valley

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man Saturday evening in the northeast valley.

A man suffering from a stab wound to the chest was found just before 4 p.m. behind Fresenius Kidney Care at 321 N. Nellis Ave., near Stewart Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center, where he died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

