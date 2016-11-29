Las Vegas man critically injured in Sept. motorcycle crash dies of injuries

A 75-year-old man who suffered critical injuries when the three-wheeled motorcycle he was driving hit two other vehicles in the west valley died Sept. 23, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Frederick Marquardt was riding a 2002 Honda GL1800 Trike northbound at a high rate of speed on Rainbow Boulevard about 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Metro police said. He failed to slow down as he came upon vehicles stopped for a traffic light at Desert Inn Road. He struck the right rear of a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic and then the rear of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata and was was ejected from the motorcycle, police said.

His death is the 108th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2016.

