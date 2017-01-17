Las Vegas man who crashed Jan. 7 on Blue Diamond Road has died

The driver who crashed near Blue Diamond and Lindell roads on Jan. 7 has died from his injuries, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

Brandon Webb, 28, of Las Vegas died Jan. 15 at University Medical Center, according to the Highway Patrol.

Webb was not wearing his seat-belt and was ejected during the single-vehicle crash.

His three daughters — ages 6 months, 2 years and 3 years — also were in the car. They were properly secured and were not injured.

Witnesses told troopers that the man was not driving erratically, but before the crash his vehicle drifted to the right and into the shoulder while traveling north on Blue Diamond.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.