Las Vegas news for Monday, March 27th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. United Airlines barred two teenage girls from boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis on Sunday because they were wearing leggings. The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code that bars wearing spandex or Lycra pants. Activist Shannon Watts who witnessed the events said the girl’s father was able to board while wearing shorts and called the policy sexist.

2. Big League Weekend brought record attendance to Cashman Field despite concerns over stadium fitness for the crowd. Chicago fans emphasized that they’re used to Wrigley, so an older ballpark wasn’t a wrinkle in the experience, though some fans waited for two whole innings in a food line. The Las Vegas 51s have been pushing for a new ballpark, though many of the issues expressed over the weekend are less likely to appear during the regular season.

3. Today is the big day for Mark Davis and the Oakland Raiders. NFL owners are expected to vote for the Raiders relocation to Las Vegas between 10 and noon today. If approved, the Raiders could play in Vegas as early as 2018, if Sam Boyd Stadium meets NFL requirements.

