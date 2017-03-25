Las Vegas News for Saturday, March 25th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. An investigation is underway at the Bellagio after a burglary at a retail store early Saturday morning. According to police, three people entered the Bellagio wearing nice suits and animal masks, before grabbing several items and fleeing. Police have not yet named the retail store or identified any of the burglars.

2. The Clark County coroner has identified the man whose body was found on the Strip Monday morning. 56-year-old Gregg Mann was found in the landscaping at Caesars Palace around 11 a.m. by casino security. Mann’s cause of death has not yet been determined, but Metro said his death does not appear to be suspicious.

3. And tensions are on the rise between Las Vegas police and federal immigration authorities. The divide between the agencies was apparent when a new weekly report by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency put Clark County at the top of their list of “non-cooperative jurisdictions” on Monday. An in depth look at what’s going on between these agencies can be found in today’s paper, and online at reviewjournal.com.

