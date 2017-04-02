Las Vegas News for Sunday, April 2nd — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines.

1. The RTC is reviewing their policies on giant bus advertisements, after Las Vegas police operated blind during the Strip standoff last Saturday. Officers reached out to RTC Saturday when they could not see the suspect inside the bus due to a vinyl ad. Police asked for a live feed inside the bus, but cameras on all buses are not equipped for real-time feeds. Moving forward, RTC is studying whether real-time video feeds can be provided to police during emergency situations and if there is an alternative material that will allow better visibility for bus ads.

2. Metro has identified the officer involved in the shooting of a possible burglary suspect on Thursday. Officer Kevin Dumesic fired one shot at a man who possibly committed a burglary near Mountain’s Edge Park, after seeing him peek up over a backyard wall and appeared to be holding a gun. The shot missed, and the man was arrested after a civilian at the scene hit him in the head with a baseball bat.

3. And the Review-Journal redesign is officially here. In today’s print edition you can find our new overall print design, along with new sections and features. You can also download our new mobile app, available on Google Play, and Apple and Amazon app stores. Also, be sure to visit reviewjournal.com on Monday as we unveil a brand new, user-friendly website.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MediaStark24 on Twitter.