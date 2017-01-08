Las Vegas patrol vehicle involved in a crash in north valley

A Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle was involved in a crash in the north valley Saturday night.

The crash happened about 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Michael Way, Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The officer driving the patrol vehicle was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries. The occupants of the other vehicle were also taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries, Hank said.

The intersection is closed because of the debris of the vehicles. Police advise the public to avoid the area.

