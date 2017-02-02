Las Vegas police vehicle struck in multicar crash on I-215

A Las Vegas police vehicle was struck Wednesday afternoon in a multicar collision on the 215 Beltway eastbound.

The unmarked Metropolitan Police Department vehicle was pulled over on the shoulder during a traffic stop on the eastbound Beltway, near the Eastern Avenue exit, about 3:05 p.m., Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said. Another passing vehicle struck the Metro unit, damaging three vehicles total.

Hadfield said the collision resulted in no life-threatening injuries, and no one was transported to a hospital.

It’s unknown what caused the car to collide with the Metro vehicle. No other details were immediately available.

