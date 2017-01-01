Man found dead after lockdown at northwest Las Vegas hospital

A hospital in the northwest valley was locked down during a barricade situation early Sunday that ended with a man taking his life.

Las Vegas police said about 1 a.m. a man entered the emergency room of MountainView Hospital at 3100 N. Tenaya Way, near West Cheyenne Avenue, and barricaded himself inside a restroom. He later hanged himself.

He died at the scene, Lt. David Gordon with Metro said. SWAT and crisis management personnnel were present. No one else was injured.

During the incident, the west side of the hospital’s first floor was evacuated.

Initial reports said that the man may have had a weapon, but this has not been confirmed.

The emergency room is open, but the lobby is closed, Gordon said. Those in need of emergency medical care may enter through the north entrance.

Reporter Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this article.