Man surrenders after threatening to burn down apartment complex in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Police officers work the scene of a barricaded suspect at Pacific Harbors at Flamingo in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

A Las Vegas Police SWAT officer puts away a rifle at the scene of a barricaded suspect at Pacific Harbors at Flamingo in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas Police officers work the scene of a barricaded suspect at Pacific Harbors at Flamingo in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man was taken into custody after he holed up inside an apartment and threatened to burn down the building Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas police responded at about 12:30 p.m. to 4050 Pacific Harbors Drive near East Flamingo Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The incident began after a man began holding his male roommate against his will. The roommate, who was barefoot, jumped out of the second-story window to escape, found a squad car and sought help, Rogers said. The roommate had minor scratches to his feet, police said, but was otherwise uninjured.

Metro’s SWAT unit responded to the scene. The clubhouse, which comprises about three apartments, was evacuated.

About 4:30 p.m. the man surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident, Rogers said.

Residents of the apartment have been allowed back inside.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 