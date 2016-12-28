Part of Grand Canyon Drive closed while Las Vegas police investigate suspicious package

A southwest valley neighborhood was put on lockdown while Las Vegas police investigated a suspicious package.

Officers had to close down Grand Canyon Drive in both directions at Peace Way after police were called at 10:30 a.m. about the suspicious package in the 4300 block of Grand Canyon.

Employees and patrons were asked to evacuate the Sears department store at 4355 Grand Canyon Drive during the investigation.

Metropolitan Police Department officers deemed the package safe about 1:30 p.m.

