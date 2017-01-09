Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on US 95

A 26-year-old man died of his injuries after he was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 95 Sunday night.

The man was hit by a white Nissan just before 9 p.m. near the Lake Mead Boulevard exit in the northwest valley, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said. He died at University Medical Center about 11:30 p.m.

The man had left his blue Mazda parked on the right shoulder before walking across the highway, Stuenkel said. It is unknown why he crossed into oncoming traffic.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the man once next of kin has been notified.

