Sound waves from bowls at Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development meant to relax

The lights were dimmed for the Singing Bowls Meditation, seen Jan. 18, 2017, at Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave., Suite D. The program has been offered since 2005 and sees as many as 30 participants.

Frances Meyer shows how the bowls are played Jan. 18, 2017, at Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development. The bowls are tuned to specific notes, said to resonate with one's chakras and help align them.

The lights were dimmed for the Singing Bowls Meditation, seen Jan. 18, 2017, at Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave., Suite D. The program has been offered since 2005 and sees as many as 30 participants. (JAN HOGAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

Frances Meyer shows how the bowls are played Jan. 18, 2017, at Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave., Suite D. The bowls are tuned to specific notes, said to resonate with one’s chakras and help align them. A candle and crystals are laid out nearby. (JAN HOGAN/VIEW)

Frances Meyer shows how the bowls are played Jan. 18, 2017, at Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave., Suite D. The bowls are tuned to specific notes, said to resonate with one’s chakras and help align them. A candle and crystals are laid out nearby. (JAN HOGAN/VIEW)

By JAN HOGAN
VIEW STAFF WRITER

A getaway doesn’t have to entail leaving town. It can be as close as Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development on West Sahara Avenue and only take an hour, say participants of Singing Bowls Meditation.

In January, facilitators Frances and Scott Meyer of Boulder City brought various-sized bowls that provide harmonic tones by which to relax. Their singing-bowl program has been offered at Stillpoint since 2005.

“If you’ve ever run your finger around a wet crystal goblet and you get that sound, that’s what it’s like,” Scott Meyer said. “The bowls let you do a chakra alignment, only musically.”

Their bowls are made of silicone quartz and mined in Texas. They are tuned to notes that resonate with one’s seven major chakras, the Meyers said, and range along the octave C, D, F, G, A, B. The larger the bowl, the lower the sound. The biggest is about 25 pounds and 18 inches across. The chord that resonates with most people is the heart one — the note F, Scott Meyer said. The couple said they feel the effects of the tones, too.

“The challenge for me is to stay focused and not drift off,” Frances Meyer said.

Mia Alfonso, who works in health care, said he has been coming to the meditation events for more than five years.

“The first time I did it, I went home and I couldn’t sleep at all,” she said. “I was so energized. … I felt refreshed and renewed. When I don’t come, I feel tired and sluggish.”

As an orthopedic spine surgeon, Andrew Cash is under a lot of stress. He’s relatively new to the program.

“It kind of turns your inner cellphone off and gives you sanctuary for an hour,” he said of the singing-bowl program. “You can just disconnect.”

Linda Hinze, a teacher, said she has been coming to singing-bowls meditation for about 10 years.

“If you only get one thing, a nap with background music, OK,” she said of potential attendees. “But I come to relax and be in a place that’s almost healing. I crave it.”

The evening began with the lights being dimmed. The participants — 11 this night, but the program has seen as many as 30 at a time, the Meyers say — unrolled yoga mats and got comfortable. Most aligned their heads to be closest to the center of the room, positioned like spokes of a wheel.

For the next hour, the sound of the bowls filled the room, the vibrations felt internally. This was no quiet meditation. The bowls make loud, resonating waves of sound.

Crystal Hadobas was there for the first time, attending as part of her battle against her fourth round of cancer since 2008. Hadobas said she’d be back for the following month’s event, as “There were times when I felt I was floating and just really in touch with my body. I felt a lot of energy.”

Vickie Macaluso, also a first-timer, said she’d expected little chimes to sound, not the overwhelming sound the bowls emitted.

“So at first, it was like, whoosh,” she said. “I didn’t expect it to be that loud. I was getting into it and muscles here (rib cage) started relaxing, an interesting feeling. I didn’t know I was that tight over there.”

She said the lower back pain she’d been experiencing dissipated, and her spine got warm and felt good. She also had bone spurs and compression in the back of her neck. That area, too, felt better.

Frances Meyer was a registered nurse and specialized in hospice care before beginning the Singing Bowl Meditation. She began studying energy healing in 2000. Three years later, she got her first Tibetan bowl and later turned to crystal bowls. She became certified in healing-touch therapy about the same time.

“One’s spiritual journey takes on many forms, and this is one of the many programs that complement our core,” said Roxanne Rawson, Stillpoint’s executive director. “We have spiritual readings, spiritual prayers and spiritual contemplation groups … We all come to the divine in different ways.”

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK

First off, have to say the Meyers are very welcoming people. It kind of felt like I was meeting long-lost friends. They were eager to show me the bowls and let me get a feel for the weight. Inside each one was a colored card to remind them which chakra the bowl affected. Scott Meyer ran a mallet around the outside of the rim of one of the bowls, urging me to place an open palm close to the bowl. I held it about 5 inches away. The vibration was palpable.

When the session began, the sound of the bowls was almost mesmerizing. It was binary, audibly bouncing between one ear and the other. When more than one bowl began playing, they had an otherworldy sound, like tones that could have been used in a sci-fi movie. At one point, a buzzing sound came in, like a bee buzzing over my head. Throughout the whole session, the vibration was so strong, I could feel it resonating through my body. Halfway through, I couldn't keep my eyes open (so to speak, because I had already consciously closed them, as directed), turned on my side and got more comfortable. Across the room, someone was softly snoring. The Meyers told me afterward that the vibrations had "knocked out the toxins" from my cells and advised me to drink lots of water to flush them out. When I went to bed later that night, I slept so soundly, not even my kitty woke me up when he hopped onto the bed and curled up against me.

Jan Hogan, View

 