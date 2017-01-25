Storms increase avalanche danger on Spring Mountains National Recreation Area

Avalanche danger is high on the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area and a voluntary evacuation notice was announced Tuesday night for the Kyle and Lee canyons.

Last week’s snowstorms brought down a reported 58 inches of snowfall since Jan. 18, creating a depth of 94 inches of snow as of Monday.

The U.S. Forest Service and Office of Emergency Management are taking steps to alert the public aware to the elevated risks. The weight of the fresh powder, coupled with the area’s steep terrain, “could create spontaneous avalanches,” the Forest Service said.

Meteorologist Andy Gorelow said the National Weather Service is also concerned about the possibility of an avalanche.

Local, state and federal officials are monitoring conditions to determine whether additional precautions will be necessary.

In 2005, an avalanche on Mount Charleston killed a teenage boy who was snowboarding with his mother and 15-year-old sister. Allen Brett Hutchison, 13, was swept off a ski lift by a 10- to 20-foot wave of snow on Jan. 9, 2005. He was buried under 2 to 4 feet of snow for more than six hours before rescue crews recovered his body.

“The key to avoiding avalanches is to avoid terrain where avalanches can occur,” Spring Mountains recreation staff officer Chris Linehan said. “Avalanche terrain is any slope steeper than 30 degrees.”

Visitors should watch for warning signs of an avalanche and unstable snow. According to the Forest Service, signs include cracks forming in the snow around feet or skis and significant warming or rapidly increasing temperatures. If the ground feels hollow underfoot, the snow may be settling and a slab of snow might release, tthe service said.

Safety tips for an avalanche advisory also include having a disaster supply kit on hand with food, water and first aid supplies.

Visitors are urged to plan ahead and check driving conditions, road closures and chain requirements by visiting www.gomtcharleston.com before traveling to the Spring Mountains.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.