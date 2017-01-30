Town hall on Trump administration impacts on Nevada set for Monday

Progressive organizers have planned a town hall event Monday night to discuss potential impacts from the Trump administration and a GOP Congress on Nevadans’ health, retirement, and economic security.

A panel discussion begins at 6 p.m. at the Richard Tam Alumni Center on the UNLV campus near the corner of South Maryland Parkway and East Harmon Avenue.

“This gathering of Nevadans is part of a growing and ongoing effort to engage those ready to hold their lawmakers accountable if they enable Trump’s dangerous and discriminatory agenda,” said Artie Blanco, state director of For Nevada’s Future, an activism group. “If they think they can take away health coverage from millions, cut Medicare, starve public education, and let big polluters run amok without a fight, they’re in for a real surprise.”

Panelists include Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, D-Las Vegas; Alicia Brandon, digital director, For Nevada’s Future; Maria-Teresa Lieberman, deputy director, Battle Born Progress; and Francisco Morales, state director, CCCAction.

Email info@forourfuturefund.org for information.