US 95 to be reduced to 1-lane overnight Thursday near Centennial Bowl

Sections of U.S. Highway 95 will be restricted to one lane in both directions overnight Thursday as crews continue to work on the $47 million Centennial Bowl interchange in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Traffic on northbound U.S. 95 will merge into a single lane between Craig Road and the 215 Beltway from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday so that crews can continue building a 60-foot-tall flyover bridge connecting the westbound 215 Beltway to southbound U.S. 95, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

During the same time, southbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to one lane between Durango Drive and the Beltway, he said.

The new flyover bridge is expected to open by July 4, Illia said. The next phase of the project is scheduled to start in spring 2018, when NDOT will spend $55 million to build three more freeway ramps by 2020. When completed, the Centennial Bowl is expected to be Nevada’s second-busiest freeway interchange after the Spaghetti Bowl crossing of U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 in downtown Las Vegas.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.