West Las Vegas Valley apartment fire destroys building, leaves over 40 people homeless

A large fire consumed a west valley apartment building Monday, leaving more than 40 people displaced and causing $1 million in damages.

Dispatchers responded to calls just after 10:30 a.m. Monday reporting a fire at Cornerstone Crossing apartments at 6666 W. Washington Ave., near Rainbow Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

Residents tried to tame the fire using fire extinguishers, “but the stiff winds spread embers and fanned the flames to the decking above and to other apartment units,” the Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived to find at least a quarter of the building in flames.

Investigators ruled the fire an accident, citing careless smoking as a cause.

The American Red Cross is helping those left homeless by the fire, spokesman Frank Rutkowski said. The Mirabelli Community Center, near U.S. Highway 95 and Hargrove Avenue, will provide shelter.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.