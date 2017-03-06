Man killed in south valley crash late Sunday

A man died after he rammed into the back of a truck in the south Las Vegas Valley late night Sunday.

He was driving a 2009 sedan east on East Cactus Avenue when he hit the back of a 2004 Ford truck stopped at a stop sign near Bermuda road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Metro received first received a call about the accident at 11:11 p.m.

Gordon said the man died at the hospital. The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

The intersection was closed while Metro investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

