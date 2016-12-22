More than 40 crashes on Las Vegas valley streets, highways gum up morning commute

Slick roads and accidents across U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 have snarled the early Thursday morning commute.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported a crash on US-95 southbound near Eastern Avenue briefly shut down every lane. At 8:05 a.m. RTC reported that all lanes were open.

Another crash on the US-95 southbound and I-15 connector shut down the ramp at 6:30 a.m., and it did not reopen until 1 p.m. according to RTC.

About 7 a.m., I-15 southbound near Spring Mountain Road was down to a single lane after a rollover crash involving a pickup and separate crash involving a semi-truck that had jacknifed.

RTC reported at 6:30 a.m. that southbound I-15 was down to two lanes near Charleston Boulevard after another crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported almost 40 crashes on the valley’s freeways at 7 a.m.

