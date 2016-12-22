Posted Updated 

More than 40 crashes on Las Vegas valley streets, highways gum up morning commute

More than 40 crashes on Las Vegas valley streets, highways gum up morning commute

web1_5g2a2121_7645779.jpg
A semi jackknifed Thursday morning, Dec. 22, 2016, on I-15 in Las Vegas. More than 40 accidents were reported throughout the valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

More than 40 crashes on Las Vegas valley streets, highways gum up morning commute

web1_semi_7645779.jpg
A semi truck is jackknifed on I-15 Thursday morning. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 40 crashes on Las Vegas valley streets, highways gum up morning commute

web1_5g2a2125_7645779.jpg
A semi jackknifed Thursday morning, Dec. 22, 2016, on I-15 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Slick roads and accidents across U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 have snarled the early Thursday morning commute.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported a crash on US-95 southbound near Eastern Avenue briefly shut down every lane. At 8:05 a.m. RTC reported that all lanes were open.

Another crash on the US-95 southbound and I-15 connector shut down the ramp at 6:30 a.m., and it did not reopen until 1 p.m. according to RTC.

About 7 a.m., I-15 southbound near Spring Mountain Road was down to a single lane after a rollover crash involving a pickup and separate crash involving a semi-truck that had jacknifed.

RTC reported at 6:30 a.m. that southbound I-15 was down to two lanes near Charleston Boulevard after another crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported almost 40 crashes on the valley’s freeways at 7 a.m.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 