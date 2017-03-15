2 airlifted in critical condition after a rollover accident near Hoover Dam

Two people were airlifted in critical condition after a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 93 near the Hoover Dam.

The crash happened just after noon along U.S. 93, near mile marker 31. A large camping trailer pulling a pickup truck rolled onto its side, said the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Two helicopters flew the two victims out to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

“DUI has not been ruled out,” the department said.

No other information was immediately available.

