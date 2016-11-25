Agency seeks help in finding missing girl from Sun Valley, Nevada

The Center for Search and Investigations for Missing Children is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl from Sun Valley.

Cassy Kauffman, 15, has been missing since Nov. 4, the center said in Thursday statement.

Kauffman is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall and 165 pounds, with burgundy hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the center’s Chuck Foreman at 512-644-9856.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.