California man’s death at Tahoe casino called ‘accidental’

STATELINE — A 29-year-old California man has died from injuries he suffered in a fall from the upper level of a parking garage at a hotel-casino at Lake Tahoe.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the death of David Garcia of Fresno appears to have been accidental.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Bernadette Smith said in a statement Monday that witnesses told deputies that Garcia had been drinking alcohol Saturday night at Harvey’s Casino in Stateline before he left the casino on foot around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities responded to the scene about 3 a.m. after a report of a man with a traumatic injury next to the parking structure on U.S. Highway 50.

Paramedics say Garcia was unresponsive and wasn’t breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.