Corrections Department announces death of inmate at Carson City prison

A Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate died early Saturday morning, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Jerome Lorenzi, 76, died about 3:30 a.m. at the Regional Medical Facility inside the Carson City prison.

Lorenzi was committed in October 2011 from Washoe County, and was serving both a life sentence with the possibility of parole for lewdness with a minor and one to three years for the possession of child pornography.

The Carson City’s Sheriff’s Office coroner responded, and an autopsy is being scheduled.

