Exotic animals removed from Pahrump home

Exotic animals were removed Thursday from a Pahrump home, after officers responding to reports found indications that the animals were not being cared for properly, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacki Freeman and Abby Hedengran held a permit allowing them to give care and hold custody of the animals found in the Black Rock Street home, sheriff’s office spokesman David Boruchowitz said in a statement.

The special conditions animal permit gives them a license to possess special conditions animals per Nye County Code.

Officers received several reports of exotic animals that were not being cared for properly, Boruchowitz said. Upon arrival, officers discovered several cats and a fennec fox locked in bedrooms; the animals had been urinating and defecating on the walls and carpet. Possesion of the fox is a violation of Nevada Administrative Code, Boruchowitz said.

Because of the possession of the illegal fox and the cats’ living conditions, all of the animals allowed under the special conditions permit were taken while the permit is reviewed.

Two African lionesses, an African lion, a Bengal tiger, eight Canadian Siberian lynx hybrid cats, a black panther, a fennec fox and a cervel caracal hybrid cat were taken from the property.

Freeman was issued a citation for animal cruelty as she had custody of the animals, Boruchowitz said.

Sheriff’s office deputies and Nye County animal control officers are continuing their investigation and working on placement of the animals at a USDA-approved sanctuary.

