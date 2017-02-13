Posted 

Flooding continues in northern Nevada, hitting communities west of Elko

City of Elko crews pump water from Water Street back into the Humboldt River Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2017, after the river flooded neighborhoods in north and south parts of town. (Jeff Mullins/The Daily Free Press via AP)

Water from the Humboldt River flows into a parking lot behind apartment buildings off 12th Street in Elko on Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2017. (Jeff Mullins/The Daily Free Press via AP)

The Humboldt River is swollen far beyond its normally narrow channel through Elko on Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2017. (Jeff Mullins/The Daily Free Press via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELKO — Authorities say parts of northern Nevada are seeing major flooding as snowmelt-fed high water on the Humboldt River moves west from Elko.

The National Weather Service warned Monday that the river is flooding rural downstream communities like Carlin and Palisade.

Authorities say waters have receded somewhat in Elko, though an elementary school was due to remain closed Monday and authorities estimated that 75 to 100 people had been displaced by flooding.

Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego told the Elko Daily Free Press that the river level dropped Sunday as much as 6 inches.

Police Chief Ben Reed says the Eight Mile Reservoir level was down and the dam appeared safe.

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Friday declared a state of emergency in Elko County.

 