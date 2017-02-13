Flooding continues in northern Nevada, hitting communities west of Elko

ELKO — Authorities say parts of northern Nevada are seeing major flooding as snowmelt-fed high water on the Humboldt River moves west from Elko.

The National Weather Service warned Monday that the river is flooding rural downstream communities like Carlin and Palisade.

Authorities say waters have receded somewhat in Elko, though an elementary school was due to remain closed Monday and authorities estimated that 75 to 100 people had been displaced by flooding.

Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego told the Elko Daily Free Press that the river level dropped Sunday as much as 6 inches.

Police Chief Ben Reed says the Eight Mile Reservoir level was down and the dam appeared safe.

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Friday declared a state of emergency in Elko County.