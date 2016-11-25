Male hiker falls 60 to 80 feet at Red Rock Canyon

A male hiker fell about 60 to 80 feet at Red Rock Canyon on Thursday night.

The hiker was hiking about 5 p.m. on the Epinephrine Trail inside Black Velvet Canyon at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area before he fell, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rodgers said.

Metro’s search and rescue unit responded.

“I spoke to the search and rescue lieutenant and it sounds like it’s going to be a full-scale rescue,” Rodgers said. “They could be out there up to six to eight hours. They still have not made contact with the fallen hiker.”

The hiker’s injuries are unknown, Rodgers said.

Black Velvet Canyon is in the south part of the conservation area, accessible from Highway 160.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.