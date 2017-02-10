Parents die, 3 children survive in mobile home fire near Elko

ELKO — A northern Nevada couple has died after a mobile home fire, but their children survived.

Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts said that 39-year-old Baltazar Gonzalez Garcia and 29-year-old Lori Long died in the Thursday morning fire in the community of Osino, about six miles northeast of Elko, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

Pitts says Gonzalez Garcia helped others get out of the home and died after re-entering the structure for unknown reasons.

Long was flown to Salt Lake City but died from her injuries while in transit. Pitts says she was heavily burned and had heavy smoke inhalation.

An infant was taken to a Salt Lake City hospital. The Elko Sheriff’s Office was waiting for an update on the child’s condition.

Two adolescent children were taken to stay with relatives.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.