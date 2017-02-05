Police looking for missing boy near Reno

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy Saturday night.
According to the agency’s Twitter page, the 8-year-old boy went missing in Cold Springs. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2012 red Nissan Frontier with Nevada plate 1YURI.
The boy is described as Hispanic with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, dark shirt and blue jeans.
The sheriff’s office is looking for Abraham Lemus, 30, described as a Hispanic man with black hair, a goatee and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and bluejeans.
The agency tweeted: “suspect possibly armed, do not approach.”
A similar vehicle being sought in #AmberAlert and license plate. Suspect possibly armed, do not approach. Call 911 if you see this vehicle. pic.twitter.com/W9ueC5g7TG— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) February 5, 2017