Police looking for missing boy near Reno

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy Saturday night.

According to the agency’s Twitter page, the 8-year-old boy went missing in Cold Springs. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2012 red Nissan Frontier with Nevada plate 1YURI.

The boy is described as Hispanic with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, dark shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Abraham Lemus, 30, described as a Hispanic man with black hair, a goatee and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and bluejeans.

The agency tweeted: “suspect possibly armed, do not approach.”

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.