Sandoval to tour flood-prone sites in Reno area

RENO — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and local officials plan to visit flood-prone areas of Washoe County in advance of anticipated flooding in the Reno area later in the weekend due to storm runoff.

The Saturday afternoon tour was to take Sandoval and other officials to several locations, including downtown Reno and a park in Sparks.

Those participating with Sandoval in the tour and a briefing including Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve; Sparks acting Mayor Ron Smith; Washoe County Commission Chairman Bob Lucey.

Sandoval says the state will do “whatever it takes” to ensure that local authorities have what they need to manage the situation and protect people.

The Truckee River is expected to flood Sunday and Monday from runoff from rain falling on heavy snowpack in the Sierra Nevada.

CLASSES CANCELED MONDAY

The school district for Reno and nearby communities in northwestern Nevada has canceled classes for Monday because of a storm expected to produce flooding and other potential dangerous conditions.

The Washoe County School District serves Reno, Sparks and Incline Village.

