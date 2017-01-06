State of emergency declared in Sparks ahead of expected severe flooding in northern Nevada

SPARKS — City authorities have declared a state of emergency in Sparks ahead of anticipated severe flooding this weekend that also is expected to affect Carson City and Reno.

Authorities said the combined onslaught of heavy snowfall at high elevations and intense rain at lower levels could trigger the worst flooding in the area in more than a decade

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a flood watch for the greater Lake Tahoe and Reno-Carson City-Minden areas for the period from Saturday night through Monday afternoon, warning that heavy snowfall and rain is expected to cause flooding along the Truckee and Carson Rivers, their tributaries and other creeks and streams.

What was 2005 like? Here is 5th and Highway 395 in Carson City. #NVFlood17pic.twitter.com/gITtkszMr2 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 6, 2017

“Travel could be very difficult, with some roads covered by water and impacted by rock and mud slides,” it said.

Levels of the Truckee River, which flows from Lake Tahoe through Sparks and Reno, and the Carson River, which runs past Carson City, have been surging amid heavy rainfall and snow over the past week.

Washoe County Emergency Manger Aaron Kenneston told reporters that discussions with weather service forecasters confirmed there’s a high confidence level the Truckee will surge several feet above its banks by Sunday.

What was 2005 like? Here is the Truckee River in Downtown Reno #NVFlood17#RenoFloodpic.twitter.com/K3p3V4VLij — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 6, 2017

In Sparks, Fire Chief Chris Maples warned residents not to venture near the Truckee to see the high waters.

“I can’t stress enough the need to stay clear of the Truckee River at this time, and the parks and paths along the river,” he said in a statement on the city’s website.

An industrial area in Sparks could experience the worst flooding. The area includes marijuana growing locations and businesses that store barrels of toxic waste. Authorities are monitoring the drums to make sure they are secure and don’t float away in floodwaters — a scenario that happened during a historic Reno flood in 1997.

Authorities have set up more than a dozen locations around the Reno area where people can pick up sandbags. Sparks spokesman Adam Mayberry said one of the spots ran out Thursday but had been replenished by Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.