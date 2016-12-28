Websites claim Nevada’s marijuana portal made personal information public

Several technology news websites are reporting that Nevada’s medical marijuana portal exposed the personal information of thousands of dispensary applicants, causing the state to shut down the portal for the second time this month.

Full, unredacted dispensary applications were available on the internet, exposing personal information like full names, addresses, driver’s license information and Social Security numbers, tech news website The Daily Dot reported.

The portal appears to have been shut down as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, even though the text above it reads, “The online agent portal is restored. Thank you for your patience.”

Nevada officials from the Division of Public and Behavioral Health shut the portal down on Dec. 8, saying they found “some vulnerabilities” in the system. They restored it on Dec. 15 after they said the vulnerabilities had been corrected and that the information in the portal had not been compromised.

Phone calls and emails to the division Wednesday have not been returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

