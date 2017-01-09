NLV police warn of fraudulent fundraising for fallen detective

The North Las Vegas Police Department warned Sunday that several fraudulent fundraising campaigns have been set up for detective Chad Parque, who died after a wrong-way driver crashed into his vehicle Friday.

The department said no authorized or legitimate GoFundMe accounts have been set up on behalf of Parque’s family.

According to the department, the only legitimate fund that has been established in his name was created by the Injured Police Officers Fund.

To ensure that donations benefit Parque’s family, the department asks donations be made to that fund through the following two accounts, #905202081 at Nevada State Bank and #8754899923 at Wells Fargo.

